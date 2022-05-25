Sean Connery’s Personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Is Expected to Fetch up to $1.8 Million at Auction

The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most famous cars in movie history, in no small part because of its starring role in the James Bond flicks. Now you can buy one owned by the legendary actor who originated the role.

Broad Arrow Auctions will sell the late Sean Connery’s highly coveted 1964 DB5 this August. It may not have been the car Bond drove in Ian Flemming’s books (that would be the Aston Martin Mark III DB) or in his big screen debut (1962’s Dr. No), but the DB5 is undoubtedly the car that comes to mind when people think of Agent 007. Since he first got behind the wheel of the car in the third film in the franchise, 1964’s Goldfinger, the super spy has gone on to drive the silver grand tourer in six more Bond films, including last year’s No Time to Die.

With less 1,100 built during the three years it was in production, any DB5 is special. But this particular example has the added distinction of being the only one personally owned by the late Oscar winner, and it remained in his possession until his death in 2020, according to Broad Arrow. Its aluminum “saloon” bodywork is finished in Snow Shadow Grey—as any good DB5 should be—and features a red leather Connelly leather interior. The car and its 4.0-liter straight-six have been well maintained over the years and were recently inspected by Aston Martin specialist RS Williams.

The winner of the auction won’t just be getting a special DB5, though. Three-time Formula 1 champion and longtime-Connery friend Sir Jackie Stewart will take the winner for a drive in their new car. Connery and Stewart’s relationship goes back over four decades, so we’re sure he’ll have plenty of stories to share about the Hollywood legend.

WATCH

Broad Arrow will offer Connery’s DB5 in August at the Monterey Jet Center Auction on August 17 and 18. The auction house expects the classic grand tourer to hammer down for between $1.4 million and $1.8 million.

Hey, no one said owning a legend’s classic would come cheap.

Check out more photos of Connery’s DB5 below: