Porsche and Sneaker Designer Sean Wotherspoon Teamed up on a Technicolor Taycan

Sean Wotherspoon has given Porsche’s electric sport wagon a kaleidoscopic makeover.

The sneaker designer recently teamed up with the marque to create a custom Taycan 4 Cross Turismo that showcases darn near every color of the rainbow. The art car actually debuted at South by Southwest in Austin last March, but now the folks at Stuttgart are giving us a closer look.

The technicolor EV reflects Wotherspoon’s distinctive aesthetic. The designer is known for using a vivid palette and unconventional materials within his streetwear. Indeed, the Nike Air Max 97/1, which catapulted him to sneakerhead fame in 2018, sports a number of different hues and corduroy as the upper material. The Porsche continues this trend.

The exterior is finished in a variety of shades selected by Wotherspoon himself. (He actually sent the Pantone reference codes to Porsche, before assessing the paints in person.) It also features circular elements inspired by the number roundels on historic racing cars. The 32-year-old apparently got the idea after a visit to the Porsche Museum.

The color blocking continues inside with a collection of hues named after Wotherspoon’s family members, including Nash Blue, Sean Peach, Loretta Purple and Ashley Green. The staunch vegan opted for a leather-free interior: The dashboard, steering wheel and center console were painstakingly crafted from cork, while the roof lining, seat centers and sun visors have been upholstered in beige corduroy. These two materials are not only favored by Wotherspoon but also by Porsche. In fact, corduroy appeared in the seat centers of the 356 as early as 1952.

“Striving for innovation drives me and I was fascinated from the start by the unusual materials that the Porsche designers in Weissach work with,” Wotherspoon said in a statement. “We inspired each other again and again throughout the project and ultimately created a completely new type of vehicle design.”

Although you can’t have a Taycan in this exact exterior color scheme, Porsche plans to offer four shades to customers through its Paint to Sample Plus program. A Loretta Purple Porsche certainly has a nice ring to it.

Check out more photos below: