This Restored 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster Might Even Convert Purists

Restomods may polarize petrolheads, but one 1958 Porsche 356A speedster may have enough style and swagger to assuage the savage purist. The sleek, silver bullet, which is listed for sale with Serge Heitz of France, has retained all the best parts of the classic sports car while gaining a few modern tweaks to take it into the 21st century.

The four-wheeler still sports the 356’s timeless silhouette and drool-worthy curves but has been fitted with a new GT front bumper, as well rally cages over the headlights and a Carrera-style exhaust positioned at the car’s center rear. It’s got character in spades and seems like just the ride that could tempt James Bond to trade in his beloved DB5.

The interior, meanwhile, features a classic tan colorway along with a period-correct Porsche steering wheel that’s made from a combination of aluminum and wood. The rare hard-top also comes with a folding soft-top fit for summertime spins.

The two-seater comes with two flat-four engines that each deliver a different driving experience. The restored stock engine is good for everyday jaunts, while the higher-output racing motor has been prepped for rallies or private circuits. Elsewhere, the adjustable dampers, disc brakes and sway bars have been upgraded for improved performance.

Porsche would not be what it is today without the 356. The German marque’s 1980s halo car set the bar for its successors in terms of design and performance, while also cementing Porsche as a serious contender in the racing world. The 356 was built in several variants, including A, B, and C. This particular model is of the A variety, and one of only 76,000 originally produced vehicles still in existence.

Serge Heitz says the car is “To use or just cuddle in your garage.” There is no price listed on the website, but a similar restored 1959 Porsche 356A coupe recently sold for a whopping $500,000 at auction, so it’s likely somewhere in the high six figures.

Check out more photos of the speedster below: