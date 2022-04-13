This Restored 1972 Series 1 Range Rover Is Part of SUV History, and It’s up for Sale

Before the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, there was the Franz Albert-tuned 1972 Range Rover V210. And now an extremely rare example of the 50-year-old off-roader with a heavily upgraded powertrain is up for sale though exotic car dealer Solihull’s.

The Series 1 Range Rover was a pretty capable off-roader when it went on sale back in 1971. Still, Albert saw room for improvement—specifically under the hood. The master tuner didn’t replace the SUV’s 3.5-liter V-8, but he did give it some help, including a specially developed Type 660 turbocharger, Weber 40 double carburetors and hood scoop, according to the dealership. With these changes, the mill—which was connected to a four-speed manual transmission with a lockable central differential that sent power to all four wheels—could produce 207 horses at 5,000 rpm and 284 ft lbs of twist at 2,500 rpm. Those figures amount to boosts of 42 hp and 79 ft lbs of torque, respectively. To help the SUV cope with the added power, Albert also added an “Overdrive” mode. Once he was done with it, the Range Rover was capable of reaching a top speed of 124 mph, an impressive figure for the era.

The Albert-tuned powertrain may be this SUV’s primary selling point, but it’s also a true beauty. Its iconic boxy, two-door body is finished in a gorgeous coat of Sahara Dust, and it rides on a set of color-matching Rostyle wheels. The exterior also features special “Turbocharged” badging, hinting at all the muscle beneath the hood. Inside, you’ll find a tan-over-black cabin with leather covered seats in the front and back. Based on the photos Solihull’s included with the listing, the 4×4 appears to be in impeccable shape and free of rust.

The Albert-tuned Range Rover is currently available to purchase through the dealership for €169,900, or about $185,000 at current exchange. You’ll also have to find a way to get it from Bahrain, where Solihull’s is located, but for true Range Rover lovers, that might just be worth the hassle.

