Shaquille O’Neal’s Custom 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider Is up for Auction

At 7’1″ and 324 pounds, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most imposing figures ever to grace a basketball court. As such, fitting into a svelte supercar is no easy feat—unless, of course, said four-wheeler is customized, like say, the Diesel’s 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider, which is currently up for auction.

The Prancing Horse has been tweaked to fit the Big Aristotle himself and can now accommodate the most towering of drivers. To free up space, the soft top was cut off and replaced with a custom tonneau cover, while the factory fuel tank was replaced with a front-mounted tank to give the car more legroom.

The custom two-tone black and silver interior has also been modified with racing harnesses and aftermarket seats that bear Superman emblems on the headrests. For those that may not remember, Shaq embraced the nickname Superman at the height of his career, which was coincidentally around the same time Ferrari released the F355.

Elsewhere, the Spider is equipped with a bespoke sound system that sees Alpine drivers and tweeters in the tonneau cover and door panels, so you can blast some of Shaq’s hip-hop hits from his four studio albums. Other aftermarket upgrades include a Formula 1-inspired transmission and Pirelli P Zero tires fitted with silver 19-inch Giovanna Luxury wheels for a little pizzaz.

Aside from these custom touches, many of the Spider’s original stock details remain. The car sports a classic svelte silhouette and Argento Nürburgring silver paint job. It also packs a 3.5-liter V8 engine that can churn out 375 horses and 268 ft lbs of torque. What’s more, it appears to be in excellent condition and has just 7,400 miles on the ticker.

While the Spider doesn’t come with a certificate to verify Shaq as the previous owner, the NBA star can be seen showcasing his “forever convertible” in an episode of the ‘90s hit MTV Cribs. At the 17-minute mark, Shaq shows off the Ferrari and explains how he’s able to drive this convertible and others by removing their tops for good.

Shaq’s Ferrari is listed on Bring-a-Trailer with no reserve. The current bid is at $48,500 at time of writing, with just one day left before bidding concludes.

Check out more photos below: