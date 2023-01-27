A New Limited-Edition 750 HP Shelby Mustang Pays Tribute to the Founder’s 100th Birthday

Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby would have turned 100 years old on January 11, 2023, and to commemorate the occasion—and his legacy—Shelby American will commence production of the Centennial Edition Mustang in Q2 of this year. The cars will be constructed in Shelby American’s facility in Las Vegas, Nev., and by coincidence, only 100 examples will be produced—all designated model year 2023. The production version of the car is premiering at Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week.

“I’m very proud of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Mustang, which was designed to honor my grandfather,” says Aaron Shelby, member of the Carroll Shelby International board. “Since Carroll gave me driving lessons as a kid, I’m confident he’d approve of its power and handling capabilities. And the styling is pure Shelby. Ownership of one these cars will be a rare and thrilling experience.”

The Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang. Shelby American, Inc.

Carroll Shelby’s accomplishments tick all the boxes in the world of motorsports. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and went on to run some of the most successful American racing teams of the 1960s, achieving multiple wins with the GT40 cars developed by Shelby American for Ford. And, of course, his Shelby Cobras are the stuff of legend. Meanwhile, enthusiasm has never diminished for Shelby Mustangs, evidenced by production that continues today with a family of cars that also includes the Shelby GT, Shelby 1000, the Super Snake, the Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red, the Shelby SE and Shelby GT500KR. These are all post-title packages completed by Shelby American after a Mustang is purchased from a Ford dealer.

The interior of the Centennial Edition Mustang boasts a Shelby-spec leather upgrade and exclusive signature accents. Shelby American, Inc.

The Centennial Edition is powered by Ford’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine used in the Mustang GT, but upgraded to deliver more than 750 hp. According to Shelby American, handling has been “sharpened” with adjustable caster/camber plates, performance springs and sway bars, 20-inch x 11-inch wheels and Shelby-spec tires. Other improvements include a Borla cat-back exhaust, a high-performance radiator and Brembo performance brake calipers.

The car carries Ford’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine, which has been upgraded to make 750 hp. Shelby American, Inc.

Styling has been enhanced to distinguish the car from its other Mustang stablemates, notably with aluminum Shelby extended-width front fenders, a Shelby vented hood, a Shelby-spec rear spoiler as well as side rockers and wings. The interior boasts a Shelby-spec leather upgrade and other Shelby details that contribute to make the Centennial Edition a very collectible car.

One example of some of the Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang’s commemorative badging. Shelby American, Inc.

Enthusiasts can commission a Centennial Edition based on a fastback or convertible 2023 Mustang GT in any stock Ford Mustang color. There’s also the choice of either a manual or automatic transmission. Priced from $49,995, not including the base car, the Centennial Edition package includes membership in Team Shelby, a worldwide club founded by Carroll Shelby in 2008, and a copy of the commemorative Shelby Centennial Book (published by Team Shelby).

Accents specific to the Centennial Edition include aluminum extended-width front fenders, a Shelby vented hood, a Shelby-spec rear spoiler and side rockers and wings. Shelby American, Inc.

The cars will also be eligible for documentation in the official Shelby Registry, and each sale will include a donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation, dedicated to helping children with serious medical needs. In further tribute, a Shelby Edition black Stetson hat (Carroll Shelby was rarely seen not wearing his), will accompany each car delivered.

