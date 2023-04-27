Shelby’s First EV Is Here, and It’s a Modified Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Still need proof that the electric revolution is real? Even Shelby American is embracing the EV.

The tuner just unveiled its first battery-powered build, a modified Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Shelby has outfitted the popular crossover with a number of zero-emission performance upgrades, including a synthetic exhaust. There’s a catch, though. The sporty four-door is currently exclusive to European.

The shop’s first electric release is actually a performance kit for the Mach-E GT. The package is based on a concept version of the EV that Shelby brought to SEMA in 2021 and comes with a number of new carbon-fiber body pieces, most notably a sculpted hood and front splitter. It also wears a special livery with racing stripes that bisect the vehicle and rides on a set of lighter-weight satin black wheels. No pictures of the interior were available, but it includes custom floor mats and a numbered plaque. Shelby has also tweaked the suspension so that ride height has been lowered by an inch.

Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Shelby American

The biggest (and sure to be most controversial) change to the EV is the addition of Borla’s Active Performance Sound System. It’s basically a speaker mounted under the vehicle meant to synthesize the sound of a combustion engine. Shelby claims that the system uses real-time data to produce a roar that matches motor status with zero latency.

Shelby has left the EV’s powertrain untouched, which is a break from how the tuner normally operates. Fortunately, the Mach-E GT already has plenty of pep. Sure, it may not have as much brute strength as one of Shelby’s GT500s, but its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup generates 480 hp and 675 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough oomph to zoom from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

Shelby American

Shelby plans to build just 100 examples of the Mach-E GT performance package. The upgrade kit starts at €24,900 (about $27,500), not including the $63,995 base vehicle. Right now, it’s a European exclusive, but if we’re lucky it will eventually make its way across the Atlantic.

Click here for more photos of the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT.