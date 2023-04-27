Quantcast
Shelby’s First EV Is Here, and It’s a Modified Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

The battery-powered crossover is only available in Europe right now.

A front 3/4 view of the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Shelby American

Still need proof that the electric revolution is real? Even Shelby American is embracing the EV.

The tuner just unveiled its first battery-powered build, a modified Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Shelby has outfitted the popular crossover with a number of zero-emission performance upgrades, including a synthetic exhaust. There’s a catch, though. The sporty four-door is currently exclusive to European.

The shop’s first electric release is actually a performance kit for the Mach-E GT. The package is based on a concept version of the EV that Shelby brought to SEMA in 2021 and comes with a number of new carbon-fiber body pieces, most notably a sculpted hood and front splitter. It also wears a special livery with racing stripes that bisect the vehicle and rides on a set of lighter-weight satin black wheels. No pictures of the interior were available, but it includes custom floor mats and a numbered plaque. Shelby has also tweaked the suspension so that ride height has been lowered by an inch.

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT from the front
Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Shelby American

The biggest (and sure to be most controversial) change to the EV is the addition of Borla’s Active Performance Sound System. It’s basically a speaker mounted under the vehicle meant to synthesize the sound of a combustion engine. Shelby claims that the system uses real-time data to produce a roar that matches motor status with zero latency.

Shelby has left the EV’s powertrain untouched, which is a break from how the tuner normally operates. Fortunately, the Mach-E GT already has plenty of pep. Sure, it may not have as much brute strength as one of Shelby’s GT500s, but its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup generates 480 hp and 675 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough oomph to zoom from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT from the side
Shelby American

Shelby plans to build just 100 examples of the Mach-E GT performance package. The upgrade kit starts at €24,900 (about $27,500), not including the $63,995 base vehicle. Right now, it’s a European exclusive, but if we’re lucky it will eventually make its way across the Atlantic.

Shelby American

