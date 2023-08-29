Tickets for Singapore’s F1 Grand Prix Are Nearly Sold Out. Here’s Why.

It seems you have to move as fast as Max Verstappen to score a seat at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sixteen out of 23 ticket categories for the upcoming Formula 1 race have already sold out and five have very limited availability, race organizer Singapore GP said in a statement on Tuesday. Nearly all hospitality packages for the 14th edition of the night race have also been taken, with only a few seats remaining at the Vista Suite and Pit Entry Lounge. It’s a classic case of demand outstripping supply, which has been exacerbated by the closure of a key grandstand at the track.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is expected to host approximately 250,000 spectators this September, which is some 17 percent lower than last year’s record attendance of 302,000. Singapore GP says the reduced capacity is due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand, which was temporarily shuttered as part of the redevelopment of the Float at Marina Bay.

Three-day passes for the Vista Suite are currently still available for $6,264. Singapore GP

“We were prepared that we would temporarily lose our biggest grandstand when we saw the redevelopment plans for the facility a few years ago and have been hard at work to actively identify potential sites for new viewing opportunities,” Adam Firth, executive director of Singapore GP, said in a statement. “We were always aware that we will not be able to completely replace the inventory, especially given the limitations of a street circuit.”

Firth added that the team was able to recoup 10,000 tickets and has “several exciting new options” for fans. The facilities are looking better than ever, too. Six new grandstands were introduced earlier this year, and there will be a new track layout for race weekend. In addition, the entertainment lineup includes 40 world-renowned performers, such as Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Kings of Leon, Madness, Groove Armada, and Culture Club.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from September 15 to 17. Three-day passes for the Vista Suite are currently still available for $6,264, but you best move like Red Bull’s star racer if you want them.