Singer’s New 700 HP DLS Turbo Is an Over-the-Top Tribute to the Porsche 934/5 Race Car

Singer Vehicle Design can’t stop thinking of ways to reimagine the air-cooled Porsche 911.

The California-based shop unveiled a ridiculous build called the DLS Turbo on Tuesday. The new model is based on the German marque’s 934/5 endurance racer from the 1970s, but unlike that car, this one is available in a street-legal configuration.

It’s easy to see why Singer has chosen to reinterpret the 934/5. The race car was introduced in 1977 as a hybrid of the 934 and 935—it had the chassis and engine of the first, along with the wheels, tires, and wing of the second—both of which were competitive track versions of the 930-era 911 Turbo. Porsche built the vehicle to compete in Group 4 of IMSA, but it was banned before the season started, pushing it to SCAA Trans Am series where it would go on to win six out of eight races that year.

The street-focused Singer Vehicle Design DLS Turbo Singer Vehicle Design

Singer’s latest creation is the evolution of the Dynamic and Lightweight Study (or DLS) that the shop developed and built with William Advanced Engineering in 2017. Like the company’s other reimagined 911s, it is based on a 964-generation donor car that is fully restored and equipped with a wild aero package and a retooled powe rtrain. Unlike past builds, there are also two configurations to choose between—one for the track and another that is street-legal. If you can’t decide, the car can even be modified to switch configurations.

Regardless of which version you choose, the DLS Turbo wears a wide-body kit that includes a set of outlandish fender flares with giant air intakes. The track version has a more aggressive front fascia thanks to a larger front splitter and is equipped with a giant rear wing. The street version, meanwhile, has a more refined front fascia and a smaller fixed ducktail spoiler in the back. The car rides on a set of staggered forged magnesium center-lock wheels—19 inches up front, 20 inches in the back—and features a beautifully restored interior that can be customized to its driver’s taste.

Inside the DLS Turbo Singer Vehicle Design

Both DLS Turbo configurations are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six equipped with electric wastegates, air-to-water intercoolers, and a horizontally mounted electric cooling fan. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual that sends power to the rear wheels, just like on the company’s other cars. Singer hasn’t released power numbers yet but said the retooled power train will produce at least 700 horses and redline at 9,000 rpm. Carbon-ceramic brakes are there to improve stopping power, while the track version comes with a specially tuned suspension with remote adjustment.

The track-focused DLS Turbo Singer Vehicle Design

Singer plans to display the DLS Turbo at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. next month and at Montery Car Week in August. Pricing has yet to be announced, but you can almost certainly expect it to be priced above last year’s Turbo Study, which reportedly cost in excess of $750,000 (though the company stress that “each restoration is unique”). If that’s not too steep for you, reach out to the shop now to register your interest.

