5 Quintessential Collector Cars at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions

For the 14th consecutive year, Gooding & Company will offer top-flight collectible cars as the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The 2018 edition, on August 24 and 25, features 149 lots that span two centuries of automotive history. It would be a stellar sale based just on the Ferraris, which include a 1966 275 GTB/C, a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, and a 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/195 S Berlinetta Le Mans that Briggs Cunningham received new and has personally raced.

But the proceedings will present two remarkable auction debuts, as well: a jaw-dropping 1935 Duesenberg, originally offered to Gary Cooper, and a 2007 Porsche RS Spyder that escaped the rigors of racing. Here is a closer look at the aforementioned five.