Highlights of the 2018 SEMA Show

The world’s biggest automotive aftermarket show certainly did not disappoint. SEMA—short, of course, for the Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association’s trade show—was held in Las Vegas from October 30 through November 2, and was home to over 2,400 exhibitors who showed-off new products to more than 160,000 industry insiders from over 140 countries.

And who wouldn’t want to attend? From a 1,000 hp, 1968 Dodge Charger to a Tesla-juiced classic Mercury Coupe to a stretched Polaris Slingshot big enough for an NBA legend and three of his buddies, SEMA is always packed full of surprises. Here are just a few of this year’s headliners.