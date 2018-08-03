Past and Present Supercars to Compete at 2018 Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction

Monterey Car Week brings out the best in the collector car world, and that includes auction houses. Bonhams is preparing for the 21st edition of its corresponding sale taking place at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., on August 24. Its multi-million-dollar lineup of 135 automotive lots includes a handsome grey 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, two vintage Bentleys, a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Sport Coupe de Ville (with unique coachwork by Jacques Saoutchik), and a 2018 Bugatti Chiron. Here is a closer look at each.