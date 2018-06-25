Best of the Best: 11 Exemplary Automobiles that Stole the Show this Year

Selecting our most winning wheels on an annual basis gets trickier with time. These days, calling a car “best of the best” is, admittedly, presumptuous—and possibly myopic. Even after factoring in the constant advancements in autonomous driving and alternative power-train technology, any decision is still subjective. But the exercise does act as a centrifuge for the market, separating the truly innovative from the merely derivative. This year, the tribute to automotive excellence continues with coverage that now includes more than a dozen categories and a nod to iconic engineering. Fasten up.