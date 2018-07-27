Our Favorite Four-Wheelers from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

It was a good year for the annual celebration of automotive enthusiasm that is the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an event that touts itself as “the world’s largest automotive garden party.”

It was the 25th time that the Duke of Richmond has hosted car crazies at his ancestral estate in southern England, where fans get to see 600 rare cars and motorcycles on display and in action as they storm up the 1.6-mile driveway past the castle.

It is also the 70th anniversary of Porsche’s first car, so this year’s Goodwood was a double celebration. As is the duke’s wont, the event highlights the featured marque with a huge sculpture in front of the castle that includes some of that company’s famous machines.

This year’s Porsche Central Feature mounted six historic Porsches in the sky, with the towering pole narrowing to only about a foot in diameter at the base, with stabilizing cables helping keep the array secure.

Guest Richard Petty marveled at the engineering of the Central Feature and its ability to hold the cars aloft with such a slender base. Forget the cars at the event; “I want to watch them put that up,” the stock car racing legend declared.

But Porsches weren’t the only cars that we found captivating. Here are a few examples that we found most memorable.