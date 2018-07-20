The 5 Most Spectacular Supercars and Concept Cars of 2018

There’s never been a better time to be a supercar aficionado – indeed, while the term was coined all the way back in 1920 (to sell a Bentley, incidentally), the hyperbolic performance of the world’s fastest, most powerful and most elite cars has even given rise to the term hypercar – which represent the best of the best of, well, the best cars on the road today.

These days, it’s barely unusual to see cars boasting top speeds over 200 mph and well in excess of 500 horses under the hood. Amidst the jockeying for position of all these vehicles, there are superlative supercars quietly waiting their turn to show their grit and grandeur on the road. We rounded up five of the supercars, hypercars, and concept cars from the most renowned marques—Aston Martin, Porsche, and Nissan—that are out to prove that where other cars talk the talk—they are here to walk the walk.

Hot off the press, for example, is the McLaren 600LT described as “a track animal let loose on the road.” And there’s the DBS Superleggera from Aston Martin with top speeds of 211 mph. In the case of the Nissan GT-R50 concept car, which will only remain a show car, we have to rest on its devilishly good looks and 720 hp that make it a driving force for other brands to keep pushing the possibility of what defines a true supercar.

Read on for all five of these super spectacular machines that really need no introduction at all.