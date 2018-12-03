The 6 Best Cars at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

Southern California and cars have been inextricably linked for more than a century. The Los Angeles Auto Show began in 1907, with 99 cars on display at the local ice-skating rink. Today, it sprawls across more than 760,000 square feet of the Los Angeles Convention Center, boasting the latest sports cars, SUVs, and electric technology. This year’s highlights include stunners from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and more. The Los Angeles Auto Show is open to the public through December 9. Here’s what’s not to miss.