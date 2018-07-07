These Cars Cashed In at Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast Auction

Near the end of June, Barrett-Jackson’s third annual Northeast auction took over the new convention center at Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in southeastern Connecticut. Across the event’s four days, more than 660 vehicles rolled up onto the block and, given the auction house’s proclivity for “no reserve” offerings, more than 99 percent of the lots sold. At the conclusion of the event, those vehicles, along with 457 pieces of automobilia, achieved more than $25 million in total sales.

As Barrett-Jackson’s chairman and CEO Craig Jackson observed, the auction’s results supported the notion that some SUVs, specifically Range Rovers and Land Rovers, as well as classic pickups from the 1950s and 60s, are gaining traction as collectible commodities. Yet the greatest uptick in demand (and value) can be attributed to modified restorations, or “restomods,” in a variety of vehicle categories. “People are resto-moding everything nowadays,” he says. “They like cars now that they can drive and have fun with. People are appreciating the craftsmanship and uniqueness of these restomods.”

The following automobiles, including one eye-catching muscle-car restomod, made the biggest splashes at Barrett-Jackson’s most recent auction.