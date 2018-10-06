Top Cars On Display at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The Germans dominate this year’s Mondial de l’Automobile, running from October 4 through 14, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Although many manufacturers are increasingly turning to private events to reveal their latest offerings, we are still seeing plenty of fresh new sheet metal at the show from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, as well as debuts from Japanese and Italian brands. From stalwart sedans to cutting-edge hypercars, here are the most significant models headed to the U.S. market.