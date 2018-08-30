Top Concepts at Monterey Car Week 2018

Forget mere auto shows; the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and surrounding events on Northern California’s coast rank among the most prestigious places to see the world’s most enticing classic cars. It’s also where many marques use the idyllic backdrop to unveil some of their boldest and most audacious concepts. This year, we saw head-turners from big brands such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Infiniti, plus debuts from boutique automotive houses including Pininfarina and Hennessey. Here are the ones that captured our attention.