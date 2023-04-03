This Incredible Slot Car Track Is Built Inside a Replica Porsche 917. Now It Can Be Yours.

Most people use Bring a Trailer to shop for cars, but you can also use the platform to buy boats, parts—or one of the most insane slot car race tracks you’ll ever see.

A stunning 1:32 scale track made by Slot Mods is currently up for bid on the popular online platform (via the Drive). While the track itself is a sight to behold, what really separates it from its peers is the fact that it’s housed inside the body of a replica Porsche 917.

The Detroit-based Slot Mods is famous for its museum-worthy bespoke wooden slot car tracks. Getting one of the intricate raceways can be a tricky proposition, though, requiring a lot of money and patience. If you don’t mind not having a hand in designing the track, this auction offers up one of the quickest ways to get one of the shop’s gorgeous creations.

We don’t think many people will mind having not commissioned this beauty, though. The course is a faithful recreation of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit as it appears in the 1971 Steve McQueen movie, Le Mans. It features a pit lane with 19 period-correct cars and crews, including the Gulf-livery 917 that the actor’s character, Michael Delaney, drives in the film. The dual-slot track, which measures 13 feet by six feet, is constructed from wood and features a hand-painted centerline, shoulder stripes, and Armco-style railings, according to the listing. The player station, meanwhile, is equipped with power switches and a pair of analog trigger controllers so that two cars can be raced at a time.

As stunning as the course may look, it’s almost outdone by its housing: The track is built within the body of a replica 917 race car. Although it is slightly smaller than the actual Le Mans racer, the vehicle wears the same blue-and-orange livery as McQueen’s ride from the movie and has working headlights and taillights. The car’s body sits closed when the track isn’t in use, but when you are ready to race it can be opened via remote control.

Are you already picturing how this slot car track will look in your den? You’ll want to move fast to make it yours. The auction runs until Tuesday afternoon. As of press time, bidding had already reached $91,000, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it climb even higher.

