How This Shop Turned the New Land Rover Defender Into a Daily Driver for the City

They say there’s always room for improvement. Startech’s newest automotive glow-up might just see that maxim ring true. The custom shop, which is part of the Brabus Group, has decided to makeover the new Land Rover Defender for the city streets.

The legendary grandfather of off-roaders debuted in 1948 and changed very little during its 68-year production run that ended in 2016. Last year, the next-gen Defender rolled out with a bold new look that is at once rugged and refined. Needless to say, it remains an off-roader at heart, which is what prompted Startech to turn the utilitarian SUV into an “inimitable urban lifestyle jewel.”

To achieve that, the tuned 4×4 has been equipped with a new “on-road designer outfit.” Put simply, a sleek, sporty body kit that extends the front bumper and reworks the side skirts, rear bumper and hinged trunk door. Elsewhere, the bonnet sports Startech’s badge in place of Land Rover’s while the rear is emblazoned with a Union Jack to honor the four-wheeler’s origin.

The new urbanite is fitted with a monstrous set of 23-inch “Monostar E” rims in black and some Yokohama street rubber. The company says tweaks to the chassis further enhance the handling of these low-profile tires. Speaking of wheels, the spare at the rear has been removed. Who gets a flat in the city?

The four-wheeler has also been equipped with a “special control module” for the air suspension. As with the stock Land Rover, the different modes are selected from the cockpit, though Startech’s version rides 35mm lower when in “road mode.” The “off-road mode,” however, remains the same to give ample ground clearance should you ever wish to take the city slicker onto rougher terrain. The stationary height also remains unchanged.

As for the interior, Startech can customize it to each driver’s needs. There are three tailor-made interior packages featuring the finest leather and Alcantara, along with a variety of colors, quilting patterns and upholstery designs. The standard silver aluminum panels on the door trim, center console and dashboard can also be painted for a less utilitarian vibe.

Startech took on both the three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110. Whether or not it’s an improvement, well, we’ll leave that up to you.

Check out more photos of the car below: