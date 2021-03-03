This All-Bronze ’65 Shelby Cobra Could Be Yours for $475,000

Kirkham Motorsports may have earned a reputation for handcrafting exacting Shelby Cobra continuations that rank among the best in the biz, but the Utah-based outfit still knows how to keep things interesting. For proof, feast your eyes on this dazzling Cobra, which features a body made entirely out of bronze.

The metallic masterpiece, which has just been listed through RM Sotheby’s New York for $475,000, takes cues from the 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra. This is widely considered to be one of the greatest American sports cars of all time and pairs a perfectly curvy silhouette with potent performance specs.

While Kirkham’s replicas are typically forged from lightweight aluminum, this gleaning outlier was constructed out of hand-beaten and hand-formed bronze. The bare-metal body has also been hand-polished to the high heavens for a striking mirror finish that’s contrasted by brushed-in racing stripes. The Cobra’s chrome-colored exhaust pipes and roll bar also serve to break up all that bronze, while Halibrand-style knock-off wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle billboard tires punctuate the design.

Naturally, it has the stinging speed of an original Cobra, too. Underneath that eye-catching exterior lies an updated chassis with a 427 V8 built by Carroll Shelby Engine Company. This fuel-injected engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, churns out 650 horses and 670 ft lbs of twist. This enables the retro roadster to soar from zero to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.

The interior, meanwhile, is much more subdued and has a charming vintage feel. The cockpit features period-correct black leather bucket seats and a matching leather dashboard that’s equipped with Speedhut performance gauges. The speedometer and tachometer, along with the classic wood-rimmed steering wheel, feature Carroll Shelby’s signature, just in case you forget who’s responsible for this incredible four-wheeler.

