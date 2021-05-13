This Stunning Cobra Replica Was Once Owned by Yankees Legend Reggie Jackson. Now It’s up for Auction.

There’s no shortage of Shelby Cobra continuation cars on the market, but few possess the stinging beauty of the real thing quite so well as this replica currently listed on Bring a Trailer.

The immaculate Cobra lookalike is the handiwork of ERA Replica Automobiles of New Britain, Connecticut. The shop has a rep for turning out some of the finest replicas in the business, and this four-wheeler is no exception. It’s the very spit of the lightweight FIA 289 Cobra roadsters that dominated the American race tracks throughout the ‘60s.

In fact, the kit car is so impressive that it was reportedly owned by a certain Hall of Fame baseball player. According to the seller, this particular ERA Cobra 289FIA was originally purchased in 2012 by none other than famed Yankees right fielder Reggie Jackson. Now on its third owner, the car has just 1,000 miles on the ticker and is presented in pristine condition.

Likely at the request of Jackson, the Cobra’s curvaceous fiberglass body sports a gleaming Yankee Blue finish with red fender stripes. It has “44” emblazoned on its doors, hood and trunk, which was Jackson’s number during his five-year stint with the Pinstripes. It also sports a set of 15-inch FIA-style replica wheels wrapped with Avon rubber that adds to the vintage feel.

Further retro charm emanates from the interior, which is fitted with a wood-rimmed steering wheel and Stewart Warner’s classic gauges and instruments. Unlike the original race car, however, which was replete with aluminum, the replica features plush black leather-upholstered bucket seats and carpets for added comfort.

Under the hood lies an exact copy of one of the Blue Oval’s V-8. The Ford 351 Windsor, which was reportedly sourced from BluePrint Engines of Nebraska, is mated to a Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch. (The original Toploader four-speed manual is also included with the sale of the car.) The small block breathes through ceramic headers and a stainless steel exhaust system, while a fully independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes ensure solid handling.

For those who want to take a swing at owning Mr. October’s very own roadster, it’s currently sitting at $53,500 at time of writing, with five days left on the auction. Batter up.

Check out more photos of the Cobra below: