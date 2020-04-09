How One Workshop Transformed a Porsche Boxster Into a Dead Ringer for a Million-Dollar 356 Speedster

It takes quite a bit of chutzpah to build a replica of a million-dollar Porsche and then sell it for a tenth of the price. But that’s exactly what this UK workshop has done with its latest project, humbly dubbed the Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster.

In a feat of automotive sorcery (read: a ton of painstaking work), Total Headturners has taken a standard Porsche 987 and turned it into a 356 Speedster lookalike. Numbered in the hundreds, the original 356 Speedsters typically sell in the ballpark of $1 million. This neat knockoff is priced at roughly $87,000 (£69,995) as per the current exchange rate.

The bespoke 387 Speedster is built on the second-generation Boxter platform and fuses a modern drivetrain with the 356’s dead-sexy retro style. It has just 69,000 miles on the dial, plus a hardy chassis and engine, so things should be all good under the hood.

Just like its muse, the sports car has sleek lines and elegant curves to boot. It’s finished in stunning “Melting Silver” paint and boasts bespoke 19-inch split rim alloy wheels. You can expect all the modern touches, like an electronic hood and soft top, a speed reacting stability spoiler, heated seats and climate control.

Inside, the car has been left partly original. It sports period-correct brown leather and Porsche “Pepita” fabric inserts, as well as new wool carpets.

The level of craftsmanship is evident in the photos, but if you need further convincing—or just want to see more of the car—this 12-minute YouTube review takes the car on a drive.

The Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster is fully loaded and ready to drive away now. Of course, if you’re not feeling the gunmetal shell, Total Headturners can build a 387 Speedster to your own specification. Custom builds take approximately 12 weeks with prices starting from $80,000 (£65,000). Oh, and you’ll need to supply your own Porsche 987. That shouldn’t be a problem, right?

Check out more photos of the Speedster below: