Suiza Will Unveil a Fully Electric Gran Turismo at the Geneva Motor Show

Between 1904 and 1948, Hispano Suiza prodigiously created out more than 12,000 luxury cars, and next month, at the Geneva Motor Show, the Barcelona-based manufacturer will unveil its latest creation: the Carmen, a fully electric “hyperlux grand tourer.”

The name Carmen pays homage to the the granddaughter of Hispano Suiza’s founder, Carmen Mateu, and the vehicle itself also will be fashioned after a piece of Suiza’s history: the 1938 Dubonnet Xenia, a supremely handsome, sleek, and elegant coupe. The Carmen will be designed, developed, and handcrafted in Spain, underpinned by a “super-stiff, carbon fibre monocoque.” Little is known about the body, though we can assume it’ll have equally daring and swooping lines as the Xenia.

The interior promises to hold “exceptional luxury, comfort, innovation and attention to detail,” but we’ll have to wait until March to see the prototype to see a finished vision for the cabin of the future.

As for the electric powertrain, Suiza’s tapped QEV Technologies, another Barcelonian company that’s responsible for engineering and creating advanced powertrains for other supercar marques, mainstream OEMs, and Formula E cars. Details aren’t known about the number of motors nor their size or placement, nor the total power output, but QEV has pledged that the powertrain will be unique and custom to the Carmen. Assume, given the spate of fully EV supercars springing up—from the Aspark Owl to the Nio EP9—that the horsepower will be high to be competitive.