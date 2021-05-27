Meet the Mega-Cat, a 100-Foot Sail Catamaran That’s Like a Boutique Hotel on Two Hulls

For Sunreef Yachts, size matters. Over the past few years, the Polish shipyard has steadily been bolstering its fleet with large and luxurious catamarans. The latest one spans a lofty 100 feet.

Nicknamed the “mega-cat,” the Sunreef 100 was designed in-house and joins the yard’s ever-expanding line of sailing multihulls that runs the gamut from a nimble 50-footer all the way up to a spacious 80-footer. Sunreef says its newest craft is made for cruising worldwide in total luxury, and judging by its specs, it’ll have plenty of room to accommodate the high life.

Built in composite, the cat sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines that reflect Sunreef’s DNA. It’s equipped with twin 280 hp engines and a stately sail to supplement propulsion. This not only increases the Sunreef 100’s efficiency but also makes it more eco-friendly.

The vessel’s 42-foot beam creates an impressive living space that measures just shy of 4,700 square feet. The customizable interior features luxe accommodation for 12 guests and owners can opt to incorporate a spa area, office, bar and/or fitness room.

Outside, the vessel sports a large flybridge and bow terrace for alfresco wining and dining. It’s also equipped with a hydraulic platform aft that doubles as a beach club when lowered for seaside entertaining. Elsewhere, there is a garage that can store a pair of Jetskis.

The debut of the Sunreef 100 comes shortly after the yard delivered the ultra-modern 80-foot Great White to tennis star Rafael Nadal and signals its commitment toward this new type of multihull.

Sunreef isn’t the only yacht builder taking things bigger, either. Catamarans have slowly been getting larger and more luxurious. For proof, look no further than recent launches such as Lagoon’s Sixty 7, Horizon’s PC74 and the Aquila 70.

It looks like there’ll be plenty more mega-cats prowling the seas.