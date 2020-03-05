This Design Duo Will Turn Your Home Into Private Gallery Display for Your Ferrari

Truly spectacular cars are meant to be seen as much as driven. But more often than not, even the most superlative automobiles find themselves stored in lackluster settings. Supercar Capsule is hoping to change that.

Founded by designers Andrea Sensoli and Alexandre Greep, the bespoke business builds car displays worthy of any collector’s priciest four-wheeled toys, with an aesthetic tailored to match the car’s home, fittings and all.

The founding duo––the creatives behind Superfuturedesign and ASZarchitetti––has 20 years of collective experience with luxury architecture and interior design. Having worked with brands ranging from Chloe to Dior to Louis Vuitton, they have numerous luxury storefronts under their belt (over 400 and counting). The founders say they put that experience to work to design bespoke displays that can burnish even the most limited-edition vehicle.

The idea, more or less, is to turn a given space into a showroom completely customized to its environment, with the lighting and set selected to best showcase a supercar. It’s the antithesis of parking in a barren, dusty cinderblock garage. And the results vary depending on the customer’s home and preferences: A Villa Extension, for example, creates a new display box in an existing interior so one wall becomes a museum-like showcase. A Box Refurbishment, meanwhile, involves a complete remodel of a garage interior to lend it an entirely new look, fresh finishes and artful lighting effects. The Detached Box calls for the construction of an entirely new space apart from a dwelling so the car can be featured sculpturally. Finally, a Mechanized Tower creates two or more floors to maximize space without having to hide any prime automobiles away.

Supercar Capsule oversees every element of the design and construction through to completion—with customer input, of course. Prices start at about $45,000. The only question is: Which car would you give this very special treatment?

See more photos of the Super Capsule displays below: