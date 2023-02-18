Here’s What Would Happen If Frank Lloyd Wright and Zaha Hadid Designed Luxury Cars

What would happen if the world’s greatest architects swapped buildings for supercars? Thanks to modern technology, we no longer have to wonder.

Using Midjourney, an artificial intelligence-powered image generator, Moss and Fog has created an exciting new series of futuristic automobile designs that offer a glimpse into what vehicles would look like had they been commissioned by the likes of Frank Lloyd Wright, Santiago Calatrava or Kengo Kuma, to name a few. The digitally fabricated collection of vehicles takes viewers on a fantastical, visual journey through different eras and design styles that are meant to pay tribute to the celebrated starchitects themselves—think everyone from Antoni Gaudí to Frank Gehry, Renzo Piano and Eero Saarinen.

An AI-generated car inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright Courtesy of Moss and Fog

“As lovers of architecture and automobiles, we wanted to see how AI might interpret the two concepts combined,” Moss and Fog founder, Ben VanderVeen, told Robb Report in an email. “We created queries to try to get car designs that embody the trademark style of world-famous architects.”

“While some were more successful than others, we appreciate the way the cars seem to fit the time period that the architects worked in and imagine more than a few of them might find the work fascinating, if not spot-on. And while AI-generated art is seen as a trend or gimmick, we think it will continue to evolve and mature into a useful tool that designers of all types use in the future.”

A vehicle designed in the style of Norman Foster Courtesy of Moss and Fog

Of the photo-realistic renderings that the AI system churned out, there’s a modernist hybrid parked outside of a partial manse that pays homage to Norman Foster—the “hero of high-tech.” Channeling Santiago Calatrava, another vehicle is modeled after his neo-futuristic aesthetic and positioned in front of a sculptural structure. Additionally, inputs for the late Zaha Hadid, who actually did design a concept car, were based on her curvaceous, free-flowing forms.

Of course, while we wish the abstract representations were real, they’re still super cool to look at.

