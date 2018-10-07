// RR One

Superformance Honors Ford GT40 Le Mans Win

A special edition of the GT40 MKI at SEMA celebrates the golden jubilee of the car’s 1968 Le Mans Victory.

Superformance "Future GT Forty" GT40 supercar Photo: Courtesy of Superformance

Related Articles

Superformance is bringing a little something special to this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas (October 30 to November 2). The Southern California automotive continuation and reproduction specialists will publicly debut their Future GT Forty, an extra-special—and heavily upgraded—edition of the manufacturer’s GT40 MKI supercar, itself based on the original Ford GT40 MK I.

So why the big fuss now? In 1966, a Ford GT40 MKII broke Ferrari’s six-year winning streak at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, marking the beginning of the GT40 family’s four-year reign at Le Mans. Two years later, a Ford GT40 MKI (an earlier model) came out on top. This year marks the 50th anniversary of that win, which prompted Superformance to celebrate the historic racer with a special edition.

The Future GT Forty, like all of Superformance’s GT40s, is the only new car allowed to bear that name. It’s officially licensed by SAFIR GT40, the current owner of the car’s trademarks.

This also means that Superformance can continue the original production’s chassis numbering—and the vehicles can be entered in the official GT40 registry. To heap on even more authenticity, the company claims that over two-thirds of the steel monocoque chassis’ parts are interchangeable with a GT40 from the 1960s.

Superformance "Future GT Forty" GT40 supercar

Superformance “Future GT Forty” GT40 supercar  Photo: Courtesy of Superformance

However, that’s not to say it’s a replica; plenty of upgrades were made under the hood and inside the cabin. The car is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine from Ford with twin turbochargers from Honeywell-Garrett and has a custom exhaust system created by Magnaflow. HRE wheels, a Ridetech air suspension, and a Quaife 5-speed transaxle round out the package. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger are treated to custom gauges from Speed Hut and a custom interior by 40-year-old upholstery shop Stitchcraft Interiors.

If you’re interested in getting a closer look at SEMA, the Future GT Forty will be on display at Magnaflow’s booth.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, Plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad