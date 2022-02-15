Supreme and Airstream Team Up on a New Travel Trailer—Because Hypebeasts Go Camping, Too

Supreme, the skate and streetwear brand known for its coveted, limited-edition collabs has just unveiled its upcoming spring 2022 collection, and it includes one item in particular that caught our eye: an Airstream trailer. What better way to ensure you have the coolest plot on the campground this summer and beyond?

The delightfully out-of-the-box collaboration is based on one of the caravan maker’s most famous designs—the single-axle travel trailer. Although the item listing don’t say what specific model the 22-foot vehicle is modeled on, we’d put our money on the Caravel based on its windows and floor plan. Neither Supreme nor Airstream immediately responded to a request for comment from Robb Report.

Like many classic Supreme collaborations, the caravan is a straightforward version of Airstream’s travel trailer, only with special branding. And at a glance, that branding is relatively subtle. You’ll find a couple of the shop’s iconic box logos tastefully placed on the vehicle’s aluminum exterior. Then there’s also the red-and-white checkered bedspread, the red ultra-leather seating and finally, and most prominently of all, there’s the pull-out awning which is just a gigantic recreation of the box logo.

Even without these design flourishes—all of which are guaranteed to drive hypebeasts into a frenzy—the collaborative trailer would be worth a look. It has a nice, open layout which has room for a kitchen, dinette, bathroom and bedroom. The kitchen is fully stocked with a stove, convection microwave, a sink with a Moen faucet and plenty of counter space, while the bathroom has a sink, toilet and a shower with a built-in seat. Meanwhile, the bedroom has room for 54-inch by 80-inch mattress and the dinette can be converted into a sleeping area, meaning the caravan can comfortably sleep four adults. Other features include custom flooring, climate control and an HDTV and DVD player.

The first drop from Supreme’s latest collection will arrive this Thursday. It’s unclear how many of the travel trailers will be available and how much they’ll cost. We expect the answers are not many and a lot, especially since the standard Caravel starts at $70,500.

Regardless the price, it’ll still be less expensive than a comprehensive set of box logo tees.