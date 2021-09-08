This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

The electric revolution may be upon us, but so far it’s been relatively slow to reach the world of luxury motorhomes. Now one company is hoping to change that with a new line of RVs.

SylvanSport, a US outfit that specializes in camping trailers and accessories, has just unveiled a collection of all-electric, zero-emissions motorhomes jam-packed with green technologies for sustainable, cross-country cruising.

Aptly code-named Leading the Charge, the line will launch in 2022 with a model that promises incredible bang for the battery. In fact, the company claims it will be the first fully electric production RV with a range of up to 400 miles.

“From the inception of SylvanSport in 2004, we knew that our innovations in product design would one day lead to the creation of a class-leading, all-electric motorhome,” Tom Dempsey, founder and CEO of SylvanSport, said in a statement.

Developed in partnership with fledgling electric truck manufacturer Zeus Electric Chassis, the 14,000-pound brute will be powered by liquid-cooled permanent magnet AC motors that churn out 290 hp and an eye-popping 3,000 ft lbs of torque.

In addition to that impressive powertrain, the four-wheeler will be equipped with AWD military-grade axles and independent front and rear coil spring suspension that will allow it to navigate even the most uncooperative terrain. It will also support DC fast charging, which means the battery can be topped back up to 80 percent in under an hour so you can get back on the road.

“Unmatched off-road travel, extended vehicle range, and unexpectedly high vehicle weight capacity are just a few never before seen features in an electric RV,” added Bob Grinstead, the chief technology officer at Zeus Electric Chassis.

Available in green or gray composite, the adventure vehicle will also sport an advanced energy management system to power onboard amenities efficiently, as well as a setup for water recycling.

SylvanSport has shared few details regarding the interior, but the renderings indicate there will be a small kitchenette at the front that will pop out when needed. There are also steps at the rear leading to what we assume is a makeshift bedroom. Maybe most impressively, the exterior is fitted with racks that can carry a couple of kayaks or canoes.

The best part? You won’t have to wait long for that zero-emissions adventure trip. The next-gen RV is due to roll out in 2022. Stay tuned.

Check out more renders below: