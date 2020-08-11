Sylvester Stallone’s Stretch Cadillac Escalade, a Man Cave on Wheels, Could Be Yours for $350,000

If you’re a celebrity in the market for a fully loaded, custom-built SUV, it’s hard to think of a better place to turn than Becker Automotive Design. The California-based custom shop has produced heavily modified vehicles for a long list of big names with deep pockets, including Tom Brady. And now one of its most recent creations, a stretch Cadillac Escalade made for none other than Sylvester Stallone, can be yours.

A 2019 Escalade ESV that Becker customized for the Rocky star was recently posted for sale on the shop’s website. The glitzy SUV has been stretched 20 inches and is so well appointed that it basically functions as an opulent man cave on wheels.

If you’re familiar with the Becker name, you probably remember the modified 2017 Escalade ESV the shop built for Brady, which went up for sale earlier this year. But as extravagant as the Tampa Bay quarterback’s vehicle may have seemed—it’s big enough to comfortably fit your average O-line—Stallone’s SUV, which the actor helped design himself, just might be even more, well, over the top.

Thanks to its stretched-out wheel base, the Escalade has a cavernous, quilted leather-covered cabin with room for five full-sized adults. Open up the SUV’s lengthened rear doors and the first things you’ll notice are its deluxe VIP bucket seats, a fold-up electric bench with room for three and electric window curtains that ensure privacy even when surrounded by a crowd of adoring fans. Other notable features include a 43-inch UHD LCD smart TV screen in the center driver partition, 12-inch LCD screens for rear-facing passengers, a true 7.1 digital music system custom tuned with a Crestron digital audio processor and a military-spec router with two SIM cards that ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity.

“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose. However, my requirement for it has recently changed, and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle,” Stallone is quoted as saying in the listing. “I enjoyed personally designing the luxurious interior with Howard Becker. The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV.”

If you’d like a custom-made Escalade fit for a Hollywood action star, prepare to part with $350,000. Notably, that’s $50,000 more than the shop was asking for Brady’s SUV, but considering its age and that it has just over 1,000 miles on the odometer, it just might be a steal.