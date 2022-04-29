Tata’s Sleek New Electric Van Concept Can Charge a Bonkers 310 Miles of Range in 30 Minutes

Tata Motors wants to take its EVs global, and the marque is rolling out an all-electric van to make it happen.

The Indian automaker, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, unveiled the ultra-sleek Avinya battery-powered concept on Friday in Mumbai. It’s not just noteworthy because of its looks, though. It will also built on a brand-new electric platform that can be charged faster than anything currently on the market.

The Avinya, like the VW ID.Buzz, has the potential to make vans cool again. Tata’s EV prototype has a minimalist design with crisp lines traveling from front to back. It looks similar to Canoo’s modular “lifestyle vehicle” concept, only sharper and more sophisticated. This is due in no small part to a striking lighting package, that includes razor-thin head lamps and an illuminated faux grille. Despite its streamlined design, the van does feature unnecessary feature that we love—suicide doors.

Those doors open to reveal a simple and elegant cabin. Up front is a dash that’s completely bare except for a steering wheel and an end-to-end soundbar. Unlike most EVs we’ve seen over the last few years, there’s no giant infotainment touchscreen or even a smaller control panel, though the steering wheel houses a small digital display. Aside from the cockpit area, there are two rotating pilot seats up front and a bench with room for three in the back. But that’s it.

The EV’s technology is just as intriguing. The Avinya is designed to showcase the Tata’s new Pure EV Architecture. All of the brand’s EVs going forward will be built on the platform. We don’t know how powerful or how big its battery will be, but we do know that you’ll be able to add up to 310 miles of range with a quick 30-minute charge. There isn’t an EV currently available that can compete with that.

It should be noted that, as promising as the Avinya, looks and sounds, it hasn’t been confirmed for production. But at the van concept’s unveiling, Tata executives made clear they want to use their next generation of EVs to expand their reach past India, according to Reuters. This model could offer the marque a path to do just that.

Check out more photos fo the Avinya below: