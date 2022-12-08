This Rugged Taxa Mantis Travel Trailer Lets You Off-Road in Style—With the Whole Family

Want to rough it with the whole family? Taxa Outdoor has the trailer for you.

The Texas-based caravan maker now offers an overlanding version of the popular Mantis. The rugged trailer may have been designed to be taken off-road but it still comes loaded with plenty of features that will make you feel at home no matter where the adventure takes you.

The Mantis was already Taxa’s most versatile model, but the Overland edition is even more capable. It looks like the other members of the Mantis family at a glance, but take a look at its undercarriage and you’ll see some key differences. The first is that it’s equipped with a Timbren axle-less suspension with progressive rubber springs and urethane bushings. The new setup boosts ride height from 10 to 14 inches and allows for a quieter and smoother ride. Then there are new all-terrain tires equally adept at handling on- or off-roading conditions. Finally, there’s an articulating Lock ‘N’ Roll hitch with three-axis movement that offers up more freedom than a traditional ball hitch. Combine these modifications with the company’s reputation for excellent build quality and you have a vehicle that can tackle even the roughest terrain.

Inside the Taxa Outdoor Mantis 5.1 Overland Taxa Outdoor

The Mantis Overland off-roading ability is a definite draw, but the main selling point remains a spacious interior that has plenty of room for four adults to sleep and relax. That’s not the case for many trailers, especially those as rugged as Taxa’s. The company has managed to fit in a full galley, fold-up shower, movable toilet and two sleeping areas (one has room for a full-size mattress, the other two bunks), without things feeling too cramped. Each bed can be converted for use as seating or a work area, too. You can also add a hammock or roof-mounted tent if you need room for even more people. There’s also plenty of storage, as well as an 8,000 BTU air-conditioning unit for the summer months.

Taxa Outdoor

If the Mantis Overland Edition fits your needs, you can order it directly from the company’s website. The off-road version starts at $57,874. If you’re less concerned with all-terrain capabilities, the standard Mantis starts at $49,802.



