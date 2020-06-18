The Tesla Cybertruck Will Debut at the Petersen Museum When It Reopens This Weekend

Over the years, the Petersen Automotive Museum has showcased some world’s most storied and historic vehicles. Now, the Los Angeles institution is about to host the public debut of one of the most anticipated vehicles in recent memory—the Tesla Cybertruck.

To celebrate its reopening following the coronavirus lockdown, the museum will be displaying Elon Musk’s much-hyped electric pickup for one week, according to a press release. From this Saturday to next Friday (June 20-26), visitors to Petersen will get the chance to see the Cybertruck up close.

This will mark the first chance most of the automaker’s legion of diehard fans will get to check out the cyberpunk-inspired vehicle for themselves following its unveiling in an extravagant media event last November. While the EV’s unorthodox design has dominated early coverage, the truck’s technical capabilities and specs should not be dismissed. During the press showcase, Musk said that the tri-motor version of the vehicle (it will also be available in a single and dual-motor setup) will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and drive 500 miles on a single charge. The company claims it will also be able to tow a staggering 14,000-pound pay load.

The public debut marks a continuation of the partnership between the museum and Tesla. In addition to hosting the Cybertruck, Petersen currently has two other EVs—the Model S protype and the Roadster—from the company on display as part of its “Alternating Currents” exhibition.

“Tesla has been a trailblazer in the widespread acceptance of electric vehicles since introducing the Model S prototype,” Petersen executive director Terry L. Karges said. “The Cybertruck paves the way for the utility vehicle of the future, and we can’t wait to display it proudly in our lobby, as we reopen to the public.”

The Petersen Automotive Museum will officially reopen its doors on Friday, June 19. For the time being, it will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Staff members and visitors are required to wear protective face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced in the building and through its exhibitions. If you forget your face mask at home, not to worry; single-use masks will be provided to those who don’t have one.