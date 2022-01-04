Tesla Delivered Nearly a Million EVs in Its Record-Breaking 2021

Is there anything that can slow Tesla down?

In a year marked by a continuing global pandemic, supply chain issues and a federal investigations, Elon Musk’s EV maker still managed to deliver nearly 1 million vehicles last year, according to a press release. That’s a new record for the company and represents an 87 percent increase over its numbers from 2020.

The EV giant announced on Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, bringing delivery totals to 936,172 for the entire year. Tesla’s Q4 deliveries easily beat the previous high-water mark of 241,300, which was set the quarter before. In fact, the company has set a new deliveries record in six straight quarters, according to Car and Driver.

The totals combine deliveries of all four Tesla Models (the Models 3, S, X and Y) and represent the closest approximation to sales figures for the company. Deliveries of the brands higher-priced EVs, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV amounted to 11,750 for the quarter and 24,964 for the year, accounting for about 2.6 percent of total deliveries.

Tesla’s delivery totals easily bettered the figures from the same periods in 2020. They increased by 71 percent for the final quarter. The numbers also bested Wall Street’s already sky-high expectations for the company. Experts had expected deliveries of 266,000 for the quarter and 855,000 for the year, reports The New York Times.

The banner year wasn’t just limited to deliveries, either. Tesla’s stock price rose by a staggering 49 percent over the course of 2021. That helped increase Musk’s personal fortune by $90 billion, pushing his net worth to $245.1 billion and easily making him the world’s richest person in the process, according to Forbes. In the wake of Sunday’s announcement, Tesla’s stock price jumped yet again on Monday. The company’s stock closed up 13 percent, reports CNBC. It’s come down a little in the hours since, thanks in part to controversy over the company opening up a dealership in China’s Xinjiang region.

Something tells us it won’t stay that way for long.