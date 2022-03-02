Tesla Has Made Supercharging EVs Free for People Fleeing Ukraine

Tesla is doing what it can to help people get out of Ukraine.

In response to Russia’s attack on February 24, the American marque, which is headed up by billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk, has made charging EVs free for those fleeing the war-torn country.

In an email to local Tesla owners, the automaker announced that it would wave the fee for Supercharging in several countries around Ukraine. The email, which was published by Electrek, states that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles can be charged at no cost in Poland (Trzebownisko), Slovakia (Košice) and Hungary (Miskolc and Debrecen).

“We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location,” the email reads.

To date, around 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine following the Russian military’s invasion, the United Nations Refugee Agency reported Tuesday.

Tesla claims its Supercharger can charge electric cars up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes. The marque currently owns and operates around 30,000 Superchargers that are accessible on a 24/7 basis. While prices fluctuate per location, the average Supercharger will set you back $0.25 per KW, which means a full recharge to about 250 miles of range would usually cost around $22.

Tesla has previously offered free Supercharging to owners in the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes, but it marks the first time the automaker has done so during a war. It also appears to be the first time that non-Tesla electric vehicles have been included, too. (Tesla no longer has a public relations department that can confirm this.)

Although Tesla doesn’t officially operate in Ukraine, there are many residents who have imported Teslas into the country themselves. In fact, the Kyiv Independent reported in January that there are currently about 30,000 electric vehicles on Ukraine’s roads.

Musk also recently sent a number of Starlink satellite terminals to Ukraine to improve the country’s internet. Hey, every bit helps.