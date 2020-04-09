Tesla Will Reportedly Debut a New Model 3 in China With 400-Mile Range

Tesla has set the standard for electric vehicles in part because of the consistently long range offered by its cars, especially when compared to the competition. And if new reports about a new Model 3 are true, it seems like American EV maker is ready wants to remain a leader in the range wars.

The Elon Musk-led company is close to debuting a version of its entry-level car that can go 404 miles on a single charge, according to Bloomberg. The more efficient Model 3 is viewed as an attempt by Tesla to fend off competition from Volkswagen AG and BMW in the country.

The 404-mile Model 3 has significantly more range than the American versions of the vehicle currently on the market. The standard Model 3 has a range of 250 miles, while a more expensive Long Range version can reach 322 miles. The version of the car previously available in China had a range of 280 miles. CNET Roadshow points out that the country, like Europe, uses a different system to determine range than the one used in the US, so it’s unclear exactly how well the car would perform under EPA testing.

If released, the Chinese-specific Model 3 would be Tesla’s longest-range vehicle. The Model S is the next closest, with a range of 348 miles, though the Long Range Plus edition can go an estimate 391 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Model X mid-size SUV has a range of 351 miles and the Model Y crossover has a range of 316 miles. Of course, the new 404-mile Model 3 could be blown out of the water by the company’s upcoming Roadster, which Tesla has said may have an insane 620-mile range.

Tesla did not respond to Robb Report‘s request for comment on the new Model 3. If the automaker does move forward with the new edition, it expected to cost 350,000 yuan (or about $50,000). The car will be eligible for rebates from the Chinese government, though, which should boost sales—something Tesla would certainly welcome, as registrations of the marque’s vehicles has fallen for two straight months in the country.

As for range-anxious drivers in the US, for the moment, it appears that the new Model 3 will only be released in the Chinese market. But if there is a 400-plus-mile Tesla out in the world, we’d bet it would only be a matter of time before the model makes it to our shores.