Tesla Promised the Model S Plaid Would Hit 200 MPH. This $15,000 Upgrade Will Finally Make It a Reality.

To get more performance out of the Tesla Model S Plaid, looks like you’ll need to pay extra.

The EV maker just announced the launch of a Track Package for its top-of-the-line EV. The performance kit includes a number of upgrades and increases the slick sedan’s top speed to 200 mph.

First announced in early 2021 and then released in June of that year, the Model S Plaid is Tesla’s current most powerful EV (a title it shares with the Lamborghini-beating Model X Plaid). The four-door comes with a revised drivetrain that includes three electric motors—one on the front axle, two on the rear—that combine to produce 1,020 hp. Thanks to all that might, the EV has an astounding zero-to-60-mph time of less than two seconds (1.99 seconds to be exact). Its top speed of 163 mph was a little less impressive, though, if only because CEO Elon Musk had said the car could reach 200 mph at its unveiling.

The Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package includes new wheels, tires and brakes. Tesla

At the time of its release, Tesla claimed the Model S Plaid could reach a higher top speed when equipped with the “proper wheels and tires,” which would be released at a later date. It would appear that time is now. Not only does the package up the vehicle’s top speed to 200 mph, it also includes a set of brand-new “Zero-G” wrapped in Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (285/35R20 for the front wheels, 305/30R20 for the back).

The Track Package also comes with new brakes for the Model S Plaid, addressing one of the main criticisms of the EV, according to Road and Track. The Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit, which is also available separately, includes carbon-silicon carbide rotors, one-piece forged calipers, high-performance pads and track-ready brake fluid. The kit promises to provide the stopping power you need if you plan to push the car to its limits.

Unsurprisingly, the track package won’t come cheap when it goes on sale next month. The listing says it will cost between $15,000 to $20,000 on top of the EV’s $107,490 starting price. No explanation for the range of pricing was available as of press time. Regardless, we imagine there are more than a few Tesla fans who won’t mind spending more for an even faster Model S Plaid.