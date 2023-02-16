Tesla Recalls More Than 362,000 EVs With ‘Full Self Driving’ Software

The government says it’s time for Tesla to fix its driver’s assistance software.

On Thursday, the country’s runaway EV leader recalled over 360,000 vehicles that feature its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta technology, according to The New York Times. The US government warned the software may cause crashes.

The recall notice was posted to the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday. The agency found FSD Beta can allow equipped vehicles to act in an “unlawful or unpredictable manner” that “increases the risk of crash.” According to the notice:

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

The NHTSA also noted the software may “insufficiently” respond to changes in posted speed limits.

Tesla EVs equipped with the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta software have been recalled. Tesla

The recall applies to all four of the marque’s current EVs—the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y—equipped with FSD Beta. The software is only available to Tesla owners who have already opted for the company’s premium FSD driver’s assistance system, according to CNBC. The service is available for an additional $15,000 or $199 per month. Despite their names, neither the system or the software allow equipped vehicles to drive itself, though the tech can steer, accelerate, brake and change lanes for the EV. (Other automakers offer similar technology.) In fact, Tesla instructs drivers to be ready to take over control of the vehicle at any moment. The company has never revealed how many people use the software, but the recall notice says 362,758 vehicles are “potentially” affected by the issue.

Tesla did not agree with the agency’s analysis but voluntarily agreed to recall “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Times. The fix will be issued via an over-the-air software update, free of charge. Notification letters will be sent to affected customers no later than April 15.

Tesla’s stock price has surged since the start of the year but fell by over 5.5 percent to $203.57 per share in the immediate wake of the recall.