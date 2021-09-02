The Tesla Roadster Is Finally Arriving in 2023, Elon Musk Says

Another one of the side effects of the ongoing pandemic: Strained auto supplies continue to limit production.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk shared that the second-generation Tesla Roadster is now expected to ship in 2023. Announced via Twitter, the CEO attributed the model’s third delay to supply chain shortages this year. The next-generation roadster was first expected to reach consumers in 2020, yet in May of that year, Musk announced it was more likely to debut in late 2021. When the following January arrived, the billionaire then stated production wouldn’t begin until 2022.

Following the 2008 to 2012 production and sale of Tesla’s first all-electric supercar, the manufacturer teased a second model at Tesla’s Semi event in 2017. The details of the ultra-performance EV took auto enthusiasts by surprise when first revealed, mainly for claims that it would be able to sprint from zero to 60 mph in a head-spinning 1.9 seconds and would have a top speed of more than 250 mph (making it possibly the world’s fastest production car.) The EV can even rocket through a quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds with a powerful torque of 738 ft lbs.

Once released, the newest model will reach consumers with a massive 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides 620 miles of driving range. It also is designed around four seats rather than the standard two found in most traditional roadsters. The additional seating is made possible because of the model’s compact electric four-wheel drive system.

Tesla’s Roadster is the latest in a growing list of the automaker’s vehicles to be delayed. According to Hypebeast, both the Cybertruck and Semi Truck have been delayed until 2022. Musk’s tweet citing “super crazy supply chain shortages” seemingly references the car industry’s limited supply of semiconductor chips, which are needed to power an automobile’s onboard computers. In that regard, his statement that “it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship” makes complete sense, as without these chips, even fully built vehicles wouldn’t be able to run. But all is not lost, since–“assuming 2022 is not mega drama,” as Musk tweeted–the all-electric coupe will remain in production.

2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

Orders for the Tesla Roadster have a base price of $200,000; you’ll have to join the line first, for a separate fee of $50,000. If you don’t have the patience, Mattel’s miniature Matchbox model will beat the life-sized version to market. Made with 99% recycled material, the pint-sized roadster will be available via Mattel.com next year.