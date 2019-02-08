The 2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Edition Will Come with a 550HP V-8

The 2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition (say that name three times fast) will be treated to the same 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 that beats in the hearts of most of the range-topping Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. In this application, it’ll provide 170 more horsepower, for a total output of 550 and 502 pound-feet of torque.

That’ll be more than ample to rocket the Velar from zero to 60 in 4.3 seconds, which shaves about 1.4 seconds off the base Velar. To help cope with that extra oomph, the brakes and suspension have also been treated to an upgrade, with dinner plate-sized rotors and four-piston grabbers up front. An active air suspension helps keep body roll to a minimum on the road and give some extra ground clearance and stability for when you leave the asphalt behind in favor of trails and other tricky off-road terrain.

Slight aesthetic tweaks to the exterior include quad-pipes on the exhaust and larger intakes in the front fascia to gulp enough air for that V-8. There’s also a new paint hue, Satin Byron Blue, which will be exclusive to this Velar model.

Luxury abounds in the interior, with perforated and quilted Windsor leather hides offered, in four color combos—Vintage Tan, Cirrus, Ebony and Pimento. There’s a unique sports steering wheel, with a contoured rim and aluminum shift paddles. Knurled finishes have been applied to most the infotainment and gear selector knobs, and you can opt for a carbon fiber pack, which sees the interior drenched in the pricey material. Pricing has yet to be announced.