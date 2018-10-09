The Brabus 700 Widestar Is a G-Wagen Gone Wild

You would never describe the Brink’s armored truck styling of the newly refreshed 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 G-Wagen as subtle. Or that its snarling 585 hp twin-turbo V-8 was lacking in power.

Yet the tuning wizards at Brabus felt there was definitely a little wiggle-room for improvement. On both counts. The result: The head-turning Brabus 700 Widestar, unveiled at this week’s ground-zero of disposable income, the Monaco Yacht Show.

As the badging suggests, there’s now 700 hp available for performance pleasure, while the “Widestar” part reflects the additional four inches of width grafted on to the G63’s already wide-beam body.

The additional horses come courtesy of the same B40-700 upgrade Brabus offers to Mercedes-Benz E63 and S63 sedan owners. This clever plug-and-play engine control module re-jigs the mapping for fuel injection and ignition as well as increases boost to the dual turbos. In addition to the extra 115 hp, the tuned V-8’s peak torque soars from 627 ft lbs to 701 ft lbs.

What this extra abundance of power and torque delivers is a mild, though worthwhile, boost in off-the-line sprinting. Brabus quotes a zero-to-62 mph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds, compared to the stock G63’s time of 4.5 seconds. As with the regular G63, max speed is wisely limited to 149 mph.

What this new Brabus 700 Widestar is really all about, however, is appearance. Those extra-wide, rally-style wheel-arch extensions are broad enough to cover Brabus-designed Monoblock Platinum Edition 23-inch forged alloys shod with grippy 305/35-section rubber.

Up front, there’s a new, bolder bumper design with a honeycomb grille and integrated wafer-thin LED lights. And to make sure onlookers are left in no doubt as to the G’s increased power, the hood features a towering power bulge complete with flared-nostril air intakes.

Slower-moving traffic will also recognize the 700 Widestar’s performance credentials, courtesy of its roof-mounted lighting. Flash the move-over-to-pass highbeams and the vehicle in front gets a searing 24 LED blast of illumination.

At the rear, the performance styling continues with a new bumper, air vents incorporated in the rear arches, and a multi-layered rooftop spoiler. Subtle, it is not.

Talking of subtlety, or lack of, the 700 comes with a new sports exhaust system that takes the G63’s snap, crackle, and pop soundtrack to elevated new levels. Thankfully, Brabus has equipped it with a ‘Coming Home’ mode to ratchet-down the volume so as not to upset the neighbors.

U.S. deliveries of the new Brabus 700 Widestar are being handled by Brabus USA, based in Irvine, Calif. The first examples could arrive next spring, though there’s no word, as yet, on pricing.