Zombie Apocalypse? Cyclones? The 2020 Election? The 5 Best Vehicles to Drive Through Any Disaster

THE 101: BMW’s adventure motorcycle, brand-new and primed for on- and off-road retreats.

SPECS: Flat-twin boxer engine with 136 hp and 105 ft lbs of torque; $17,695.

FOOTPRINT: Burly and tall enough to intimidate New York City taxis; slim enough to slip through clogged streets.

DISASTER FLICK TO MATCH: Independence Day. Aliens are attacking your city, and you’ve gotta get out of town fast.

BOTTOM LINE: The best way to beat traffic.

2. Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S

THE 101: A souped-up, open-air buggy.

SPECS: Turbocharged four- stroke, twin-cylinder engine with 168 hp; $30,499.

FOOTPRINT: Carries four, has 32-inch wheels and 16 inches of ground clearance.

DISASTER FLICK TO MATCH: Mad Max. The vehicle should be in every road warrior’s garage.

BOTTOM LINE: A fast, super-capable off-roader that Mel Gibson would approve of.