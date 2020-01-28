Bentley’s 100 Most Important Cars Star in a New Book Celebrating the Marque’s Centenary

Bentley is turning 100, and the venerable British marque’s centenary has inspired not one, but two books. The latest, The Impossible Collection of Bentley: The 100 at 100 from Assouline, focuses on what the automaker is best known for—its cars.

A follow-up of sorts to 2017’s Be Extraordinary: The Spirit of Bentley, also published by Assouline, the new tome uses to 200 lushly illustrated pages to highlight Bentley’s 100 most important models. The limited-edition monograph shows how the marque’s robust roster of historic and contemporary vehicles built and fine-tuned the Bentley name and reputation over the last century. Along the way, Andrew Frankel, a longtime car journalist at publications like Autocar and The Sunday Times, provides detailed insight into historic cars like the Le Mans-winning 1924 3-Litre, the first V8-powered 1959 S2 and the stunning 2018 Continental GT.

The exclusive tome also pays tribute to Bentley with appropriately over-the-top luxury presentation. Weighing in at 17.8 pounds, the hand-stitched, leather-bound book is housed in a gorgeous quilted leather clamshell case that has the Bentley badge embroidered on the front. And as with other books in Assouline’s Ultimate Collection—like last month’s Football: The Impossible Collection—The 100 Most Legendary Moments in History—each copy includes complimentary white gloves and signature canvas tote bag.

Prepare to drop a fair bit of money on The Impossible Collection, though. The book, which was released in December, sports a Bentley-appropriate price tag of $1,450. Of course, if you want to spend even more—and are more interested in a comprehensive survey of the brand’s history than the actual vehicles—there’s also the Bentley Centenary Opus, which is available in a 1-of-500 “Centenary” version for $3,950 or the 1-of-100 “Mulliner” edition for $16,000.