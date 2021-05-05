The Latest Ferrari Superfast Variant, the 819 HP Competizione, Will Come in a Coupé or Drop-Top

The fact that the Ferrari 812 Superfast is getting another variant is unlikely to surprise anyone. What’s a little less expected is that the new speed machine will come in two distinct versions.

After first teasing the car last month, the Prancing Horse officially unveiled its latest model on Wednesday: the 812 Competizione. The exclusive, track-focused version of the sleek grand tourer boosts its power to a mouth-watering 819 horses and comes as either a coupé or a drop-top semi-convertible.

Let’s start, though, with the Competizione’s engine. As you may have expected with a name that features the Italian word for “competition,” the car’s mill is a finely tuned marvel. Ferrari has re-engineered the 812’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 so that it now revs to 9.500 rpm (it topped out at 9,000 rpm before), according to the automaker. It’s also been upgraded it with titanium connecting rods, while the rest of its internals have been coated with “diamond-like” carbon.

These modifications mean the madeover engine can produce a maximum of 819 horses at 9.250 rpm and 512 ft lbs of torque at 7,000 rpm. The horsepower figure, in particular, is 31 more than the Superfast. The Competizione’s mill is controlled by a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends all this power to the rear axle, allowing you to rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 sections, zero to 124 mph in 7.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph. Not too shabby.

The Competizione’s chassis has been reworked and outfitted with a new variable-displacement oil pump and direct fuel injection management system, while the exhaust system includes a gasoline particulate filter to ensure it meets emission regulations while still delivering the loud purr that Ferrari owners expect. On the tech side, the car features all the marque’s electronic driving assistance features, as well as the latest iteration of its Side Slip Control system, which will improve traction and handling whether you’re on the road or track. The car also sports new carbon-fiber rims wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The latest 812 variant comes in two versions, the hard-top Competizione and the targa-like Competizione A. Whichever model you go with—we’re partial to the latter—the car will feature a heavily revised aerodynamics package. It may not look drastically different than the elegant Superfast, but tweaks to the front bumper, a completely new diffuser that extends the length of the car and a revised rear wing give it a sportier vibe and increase downforce, by 40 percent in the front and 35 percent in the rear. The Competitizione A’s removable roof panel isn’t the only difference between the two versions, either, as the coupé’s rear window has been replaced by a carbon-fiber panel with vortex generators that gives it a fastback-like feel.

Pricing for either version of the 812 Competizione will start far north of the Superfast’s $335,000 base price. The coupé will start at $598,567 and the drop-top at $694,549, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2022, according to Road & Track. Unfortunately, each of the limited-edition vehicles is currently spoken for, so you’ll have to put a reminder into your phone to start checking the auction market in about two years time.