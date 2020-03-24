Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQS Could Become the Most Futuristic Luxury Car on the Road

It’s not the power train that’s impressive, however. Sure, it’s responsible for 460 hp and 560 ft lbs of torque from electric motors located at the front and rear axles, a top speed of 124 mph, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds and a range of about 435 miles (batteries can be recharged to 80 percent in 20 minutes), but those metrics are yesterday’s news. No, it’s the exterior styling of steel, aluminum and carbon fiber—a two-tone drop of liquid mercury in profile—and the interior’s tech and finish that deliver the one-off’s wow.

The new aesthetic language speaks strongly. “It’s about a seamless bow design,” notes Wagener, pointing to the roofline’s swoopy arc, like that of a strung bow. “We emphasized that by blending the greenhouse into the body and giving it one fast line, like a coupe, over the entire vehicle to make it look lower.” This illusion belies the fact that there is an additional six inches in height because the battery system is housed between the wheels. Another visual game changer is the front end, with its holographic headlamps set in a digital grille. The faux grille includes 188 LED lights, each shaped as the Mercedes tri-star logo, in a 3-D array. Nearly 300 similar LEDs dot the rear, and a lightband wraps the perimeter. But the most distinctive design element is the cabin’s sculpted form. The vast dashboard, which features an upgraded MBUX infotainment system, flows into the airy center console, which runs through to the back and between those seats. The materials are equally inventive—especially the roof liner, made partially of recycled plastic from ocean waste. “The Vision is 85 to 90 percent reality,” says Wagener. “The interior may end up being even more advanced. It will be the most modern luxury car on this planet.” Whether that’s prophecy or hyperbole won’t be known until the production EQS hits the market, perhaps as early as next year.