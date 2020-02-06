The New C8 Corvette’s Nürburgring Time Is 10 Seconds Faster Than the C7’s

With production of Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette now underway, we’ll soon find out whether or not the first mid-engine version of the ultimate American sports car is worth all the hype. But judging from the car’s Nürburgring lap time, the new ‘Vette is off to a good start.

On Wednesday, CNET Roadshow reported that the new C8 completed a circuit around the notoriously difficult German track in just 7:29.9 during testing last year. News of the speedy lap didn’t come from a press release; instead it was hidden as an easter egg of sorts in the trailer for Chevy’s upcoming two-part documentary about the making of the C8.

About 50 seconds into the promotional clip, which consists mainly of interviews with engineers and footage of the car driving fast, there’s a shot of the track with the lap time painted on it. While the numbers initially look like little more than graffiti, Chevy confirmed to CNET that the sub-7:30 lap time is in fact real. A spokesperson told the website that the lap time was established by five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans-winner Oliver Gavin in a new Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package during testing last summer.

A representative from General Motors, Chevy’s parent company, did not respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

I had a great time behind the wheel of the Corvette Stingray last summer in Germany. Take a close look at the Corvette Documentary Trailer to see how we did, they even let me set a laptime! @Corvette @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/XtM6Vu3j92 — Oliver Gavin (@olivergavin) February 4, 2020

The 7:29.9 Nürburgring lap time puts the C8 in the company of more expensive supercars like the Mercedes-Benz SLS Black Series (7:25.7) and the McLaren MP4-12C (7:28.0). It’s also about 10 seconds faster than the unofficial times put up by the C7 Corvette, according to Car and Driver, and nearly a half-second quicker than the new 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S.

The lap time is even more impressive when taking into account that, Z51 package or not, this is still a base model ‘Vette. Based on everything we know about the Corvette’s history, Chevy is all but certainly hard at work on more high-performance versions of the car right now.