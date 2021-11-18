Porsche Unveils the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo—and the World’s First All-Electric Station Wagon

You won’t have to wait two years to get your hands on a fully electric station wagon after all.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Clubsport aren’t the only new cars the Porsche is debuting at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show. The German marque also showed up with its latest Taycan variant, the GTS, which comes in two versions: a sleek sedan and a high-performance wagon called the Sports Turismo.

The GTS Sports Turismo isn’t technically the first Taycan wagon. That honor belongs to the Cross Turismo, which was introduced by the brand last year. But, as Road & Track points out, that EV features a raised ride height and off-road body protection, making it more like a stylish crossover than a classic station wagon. The GTS Sport Turismo, meanwhile, sits lower to the ground and was specifically designed for street and highway driving. It has all the makings of one of those European high-performance station wagons that American drivers have spent years clamoring for—but with an all-electric powertrain.

The newest Taycan also might be the sportiest looking version of the EV yet. Regardless of which version you choose, it comes with a new front fascia, SportDesign side skirts and a rear diffuser with a high-gloss black inlay. Up front, you’ll find black-tinted headlamps. The car, meanwhile, rides on a set of 20-inch Turo S Aero Design wheels finished in satin black, and there’s special, black-matte GTS badging along the sides and rear. Inside, the GTS features a unique Race-Tex theme that combines charcoal grey with red contrast stitching and brushed black aluminum trim. There are also 18-way adjustable seats and more GTS badging.

The GTS sits squarely in the middle of the Taycan lineup. The fifth Taycan variant—following the entry level model, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S—also looks like the one that best balances performance and efficiency. It has a two-motor setup that’s capable of generating a maximum of 590 hp with launch control enabled, according to the brand. That’s right between the 402 horses the standard Taycan produces and the 750 hp the Turbo S pumps out (and right in line with the projected output for the rumored Audi RS6 Avant e-tron). Porsche says it should be able to zoom from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Like the range-topping Turbo S, the GTS will come equipped with the automaker’s larger 93.4 kWh battery pack. Thanks to this, the newest Taycan has a brand-estimated driving range of 313 miles. That’s not industry leading by any means, but that figure is more than respectable. Porsche, like other brands, has missed the mark with its EV range estimates in the past, though.

Other features include a suspension setup similar to that found on the Turbo, but it’s been specifically calibrated and tuned for the GTS. There are also adaptive air springs connected to the automaker’s active suspension system, torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering, though the last is only available as an add-on. Stopping power comes from a set of six-piston brakes in the front and four-piston brakes in the back, just like those on the 4S.

The Taycan GTS is set to arrive in dealerships during the second quarter of 2022. The EV’s latest variants starts at $132,750 for the sedan and $134,650 for the Sport Turismo Wagon. Your move, Audi.