Mark Your Calendar for the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering

As car-show season gets into full swing, it seems that every year there are more automotive mixers, auctions, and “must-attend” events clamoring for the attention of collectors and enthusiasts than ever before. With so much to do, places to go, and cars to see, one event at the top of our A-list is the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, presented Friday, August 24, during Monterey Car Week.

For the 16th year, the Quail Lodge & Golf Club plays host to a concours event that is, perhaps, the most civilized car show in America—and our pick as the “Place to Be” during California’s chaotic, weeklong August car fest that becomes more circus-like with every passing model year.

One reason that the Quail is the quiet eye of the storm is because attendance is limited to 5,000 people, and tickets are by lottery—that’s how popular the event has become.

Among the more than 200 collector cars being shown, this year’s featured classes reflect the red-hot interest by enthusiasts in all things Porsche. Representing two camps of the Porsche faithful, “70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356” and “The Aolis Ruf Reunion” will showcase the beloved bathtubs from the early years (1948 through 1965) as well as the extreme 911-based Ruf creations like the CTR Yellowbird, one of the most formidable supercars of its day.

As always, the finest examples of collector cars and motorcycles are selected to represent a variety of classes, including Pre-War Sports and Racing, Custom Coachwork, the Great Ferraris, Supercars, and more.

While you’re meandering about the carefully selected rolling stock on the Quail lawn, a quick stroll down the street to preview the cars up for sale at Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction is always in order. In addition to the stars of the show—classic cars and motorcycles spanning the last century—a number of luxury marques will be on hand to show their newest models, many of which are available for test-drives.

Entry to the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering includes lunch at a variety of culinary pavilions, with an assortment of wines and specialty cocktails served throughout the day.